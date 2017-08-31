Amazon’s Alexa personal voice assistant seems to be taking over the tech industry one wireless speaker at a time. Considering our admiration of the Libratone Zipp and Zipp Mini, we’re pleased to hear that these are the latest wireless speaker to get onboard.

The update, which existing users will be notified of via the Libratone app in “autumn”, will give the speakers the full catalogue of Alexa commands, so owners will be able to tell their woolly friends to, say, play music from Spotify, order a taxi or set an alarm.

But that’s not all. Libratone has also announced that the Zipp speakers will be ready for the AirPlay 2 update “shortly after” Apple releases it. The upcoming technology will offer multi-room support and the ability to stream music wirelessly to and between compatible speakers. A nice bonus for Libratone speaker owners, then.

Read more:

Apple announces AirPlay 2 with multi-room audio

Apple AirPlay 2 - everything you need to know

Amazon Alexa gets multi-room support

Alexa voice control on Sonos comes one step closer

Best wireless speakers 2017

IFA 2017 news - Dali, LG, Philips, Sony and more