The LG 55EC9300 – complete with 3D capability and webOS smart TV platform – is now listed on BestBuy and Adorama's websites, plus Amazon's US site, as OLED looks to make inroads into the mainstream market.

It compares with the launch price of last year's 55EA980W, a 55in curved OLED from LG that went on sale for £8000 in the UK before a price cut saw it come down to a slightly more palatable £4999 in December.

This latest effort from LG will look to build on the four-star showing of its predecessor – should it be coming to the UK, of course. The 55EC9300 boasts a 1920 x 1080 resolution and is just 3.1in wide without its stand.

Features include the Triple XD Engine, Cinema 3D Resolution Upscaler and Tru Colour Generator, while also including a smart picture mode, two channel speaker system and a wide variety of inputs outputs as well.

This latest set isn't, however, Ultra HD 4K-enabled. But we won't be waiting long for LG's curved 4K OLED screens to come to the UK, with the company announcing earlier this summer that October should be the date in your diaries.

[via USA Today]