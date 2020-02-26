LG V60 ThinQ 5G phone boasts 8K recording and OLED 'Dual Screen'

LG has today introduced the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 5G platform and hits back at the onslaught of foldable phones with an attachable second screen.

The successor to the V50 ThinQ 5G comes bundled with a second-screen accessory for doubling the phone's screen real estate when it's convenient – a feature that was introduced by last year's G8X ThinQ Dual Screen. The 6.8in, 20.5:9-ratio OLED screen, which mirrors the main display exactly, is almost a half an inch larger than before while being thinner, and now has a ribbed back to aid grip. To handle the power that two screens inevitably draws, there’s an impressive 5000mAh battery onboard.

(Image credit: LG)

LG’s latest handset also sports the company’s most advanced camera system yet, comprising two rear cameras (64MP and 13MP wide-angle lenses) and a time of flight (ToF) sensor array. The jury's out of course, but on paper that won't be troubling the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20's quad-camera system. And for the first time ever on an LG device, there’s support for 8K video recording.

While we’re on the subject of recording, LG has integrated four new microphones that promise to capture sounds from various directions to deliver more realistic audio. A ‘Voice Bokeh’ mode also works to separates voices from background noise to allow for a more focused recording, while LG’s 3D Sound Engine (first introduced on its OLED TVs) uses processing to recognise what type of content is being played and optimise it accordingly.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will roll out in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting next month.

