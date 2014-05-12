LG has announced it will unveil three new G Pad tablets: the G Pad 7.0, G Pad 8.0 and the G Pad 10.1 at the MedPI technology show in Monaco this week.

The three tablets will add to LG's existing tablet offerings, which currently comprises just one model, the LG G Pad 8.3.

LG has designed the G Pad 7.0 to be useable with just one hand for portability, and will be pitting itself against the Nexus 7.

The G Pad 8.0 aims to offer users an "immersive multimedia experience with smooth multitasking", while the G Pad 10.1 will come with the largest battery (and screen) and target those who who want a tablet for watching films and TV shows.

LG's proprietary UX will be present on all three models including features such as Knock Code and Q Pair 2.0, as seen on the flagship G2 and the curved G Flex phones.

Q Pair allows users to connect their tablet to their Android-powered smartphone and receive call and message notifications, with the ability to respond from the tablet.

Pricing and availability of the new LG G Pad line-up is expected to be announced shortly.

by Max Langridge

