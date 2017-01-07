The HP-1, HP-2 and HP-3 models are the company’s first to use a semi-open design, and are made from "luxury" materials, which Klipsch hopes will make them stand out from the “sea of plastic headphone options”.

The headphones are crafted from machined metal, milled wood and hand-selected full grain cow hide, and will be available in three finishes: ebony, oak and walnut - very smart, indeed! We’ve seen several pairs of good-looking headphones when roaming the CES booths, including Onkyo's blingy high-end H900Ms, and the Heritages are among them.

The HP-1s come in wired, wireless and noise-cancelling versions, while its two siblings are wired only. The HP-2s house 40mm Free Edge Bio drivers, and a larger 52mm version features in the HP-3s. Klipsch says the drivers have been designed "like a home speaker", and claims they deliver a soundstage on a par with the company’s best speakers.

It might be quite a wait until we can get them into our test rooms, though, as all three models are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. UK pricing is yet to be revealed, although confirmed US prices give us a ballpark figure to go on; the HP-1 ranges from $300-$500 depending on the model, with the HP-2 priced at $400 and the HP-3 at $1000.

They are also joined in the Heritage range by a $500 balanced headphone amplifier, which is due in quarter three before the headphones.

