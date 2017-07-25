Trending

Klipsch reintroduces Forte III as part of its Heritage series

The Forte III was first launched in 1985 but has been out of production since 1996. Until now...

The Forte III is a Klipsch speaker in the grand manner. And for its original 11-year production run, it was of Klipsch's best-selling models.

Now, after a 21-year hiatus, Forte III is back.

The broad design hasn't changed, although the new speaker does - of course - reflect some of the changes in technology and engineering that have occured in the last couple of decades.

Forte III is a three-way design, featuring a 12in woofer and horn-loaded midrange and tweeter with titanium compression drivers. The midrange includes a modified Tractrix design, and there's a rear-mounted 15in passive radiator for additional bass presence and extension.

Klipsch say the cabinet is "just" 13in deep - which, to be fair, is modest in an old-school design like this.

Forte III is on sale now in the United States at a price of $1800 per speaker. Finishes include natural cherry, American walnut, black ash and something called distressed oak.

Or you could pay $2000 for matt black with silver grille, or $2300 for California black walnut with lambswool grille. Decision, decisions.

