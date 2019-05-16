KLH speaker brand reborn and heading to Europe

American speaker brand KLH is now available in Europe. Following the brand's relaunch in the US last year, the company is bringing its range of speakers and headphones across the pond.

Founded in 1957, the brand, best known for its 1960s Model Nine electrostatic speakers, was acquired in 2017 by David P. Kelley, former president of global sales and board member at Klipsch. The newly-invigorated company has now been relaunched worldwide.

And there are plenty of products to choose from. Each speaker is named after a street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the birthplace of KLH. There are the Kendall (£1398/$1299, all prices per pair), Quincy (£998/$999) and Cambridge (£798/$799) floorstanders, and the Ames (£399/$378) and Albany (£499/$478) bookshelf speakers.

Home cinema fans will be happy to see the Story (£399/$398) centre channel, the Beacon satellite (£499/$498) and Broadway Atmos (£499/$498) surround speakers, and the Stratton (£799) and Windsor, 10- and 12-inch (£469/$448, £629/$598), powered subwoofers.

All the KLH speakers feature real-wood veneer finishes, MDF cabinets, Kevlar drivers and anodised aluminium dome tweeters.

KLH has also added headphones to its portfolio with the wired, over-ear Ultimate One and the wireless, in-ear Ultimate Two. The KLH Ultimate One headphones sport a real ebony wood finish, leather and sheepskin earpads and 50mm Beryllium drivers. The Ultimate Two aptX Bluetooth in-ear monitors use a 11.5mm dynamic driver with balanced armature, have a 3-button remote and come with a high-gloss, pearlised black finish.

There are also in-wall speakers and a KLH VX-1 control system, aimed at the custom install market.

Widely available in the US, the European launch sees the speakers available via the newly-launched KLH websiteand Amazon.

