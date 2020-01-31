Legendary Epos speaker brand acquired, new speakers on the way

British speaker brand Epos has been acquired by Karl-Heinz Fink, founder of German speaker designer firm FinkTeam.

The brand is no longer under the ownership of Creek Audio, who purchased Epos in 1999, with Karl-Heinz Fink concluding negotiations with Michael Creek to take over Epos Loudspeakers with immediate effect.

Epos operations will be run from Germany and the UK by the team of Karl-Heinz Fink and former Epos Sales Director David Jefferys, who are working on introducing brand-new speakers to the market to revitalise the renowned brand name.

It's exciting news considering the previous successes of both the Epos brand (which has turned out legendary speakers such as the Epos ES11) and Karl-Heinz Fink (who has been behind the design of many well-reviewed speakers).

Creek Audio will continue to sell stock on existing models and be responsible for spare parts on all models produced by Creek prior to 2020.

Fink commented: “I’m happy to continue a well-established British brand that started its life with some great products, showing the unusual ideas of the founder, Robin Marshall. When he started Epos, it was not just a brand like many others, but unique in many ways. Be prepared to see more unconventional ideas in our new Epos loudspeakers."

Details on new Epos speakers are promised by the owners "as soon as we can".

