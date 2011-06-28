Now available is JPlay, described as a 'puristic audio player for Windows'. The new software, which sells for €99 from the company's website, claims to have 'a number of world's-first features for the ultimate computer audio music playback'.

The company says that 'JPLAY was built with only one goal in mind: optimal music reproduction. And that means no music management features, no eye-catching graphical user interface - only a fanatical focus on providing the best possible sound quality.'

The program has been designed to fit entirely inside the computer's CPU cache, and unlike other players which load tracks into memory during playback, JPlay is said to preload the complete playlist into RAM, guaranteeing no disk activity during playback.

Other features include a large page memory, for minimal CPU latencies, a maximum system timer designed to make Windows switch tasks faster, maximal priority scheduler to ensure the uninterrupted flow of music, and a hibernation mode to eliminate operating system noise by eliminating jitter-inducing processes.

The company says the player, which can be used standalone or with third-party players such as JRiver Media Center, iTunes or foobar2000, is 'the first and presently the only audio player, that can totally take control over Windows in a way that nothing else is allowed to run during playback - no processes, threads or services limiting sound quality.

'In hibernation mode JPLAY uses [the] full power of the PC; all the CPU cores to provide not only bit-perfect stream, but more importantly time-perfect.'

The player supports both 16-bit and 32-bit versions of Windows, and both 16-bit and higher-resolution audio in formats including FLAC, WAV, AIFF and Apple Lossless.

A free trial version is available from the JPlay website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook