Jaybird Vista are waterproof wireless earbuds for runners

Jaybird, Utah-based makers of sport headphones since 2006, knows what it feels like to be out running when one of your headphones unexpectedly falls out – and that's precisely what the company has designed the Vista true wireless headphones not to do.

Released today with a recommended retail price of £159/$179, available from Jaybird (expect to see them in August), the Vista true wireless headphones have been made with SportFit's integrated eartip and fins for a secure, professional athlete-worthy fit.

You'll get three integrated silicone ear gel sizes in the box and even if the worst happens and one escapes your grasp before you manage to put it in, the Vista headphones are crushproof.

Featuring all-new 6mm milled drivers promising precision, low harmonic distortion and great accuracy, the Vista true wireless sport headphones will give you six hours of playback on a full charge, plus an additional 10 hours from the charging case. Jaybird also assures us a quick five-minute "super-charge" will give you an hour of playback – more than enough for that 5K before breakfast.

(Image credit: Jaybird)

The earbuds are also water and sweat-proof with an IPX7 rating, and the single earbud mode means that if you switched from right to left ear and drained them both, you could get 32 hours out of them – or a serious ultra marathon.

Jaybird's app will take you through Bluetooth pairing and can then even give you a hearing test, thus sorting you out with a personal EQ preset. You'll be given six different sound tones, the levels of which you set when you can just about hear it. The app then organises a soundfield optimised for your ears, which becomes one of eight other assorted EQ presets for music genres. This personal preset can be tweaked manually and/or saved to the headphones simply by closing the app.

Also manually tweakeable via the app: what the presses of the bud's only central buttons can do. Obviously, while running, three or four quick presses on one button or another to adjust the volume (for example) is a tough ask, so depending on what you're more likely to want to do, a single press could mean pausing a track or talking to Siri, while a double press might mean skipping to the next track or playing a favourite playlist. A long-press could mean upping the volume or powering off – the choice is yours.

The Jaybird Vista true wireless sport headphones are currently available in black, with two additional colourways – Nimbus Grey and Mineral Blue – slated to arrive in Autumn.

MORE:

Best wireless headphones 2019: the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy