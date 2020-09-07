iPhone 12 announcement expected this week, according to noted leaker

A September iPhone launch is usually a dead cert, an annual event as reliable as Christmas. But 2020 hasn't been the easiest of years for anyone, and a delay to the 5G iPhone 12 launch has been suggested in recent weeks.

So what's the latest scoop on the iPhone 12 release date? Well, some good news, some less so. The good news is that several respected leakers predict that Apple will hold an event in September, as noted by Apple Insider. Better still, at least two noted sources – namely iHackTu Pro and Jon Prosser – claim that said event is set to take place this week.

However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Twitter (below), the latest whisperings of an Apple press release may not necessarily be for a shiny new product but for a date in which we can expect there to be one.

Gurman advises us not to "get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week". Instead, he thinks it's more likely to be an announcement relating to an upcoming event for the iPhone 12, one that will almost certainly be virtual.

So, a little longer to wait for the iPhone 12 (and the HomePod 2 and first pair of Apple over-ear headphones)? Probably. Then again, Apple is notoriously tight-lipped about imminent releases, so sit tight. You never know...

