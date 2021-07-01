iPad with OLED screen could launch in 2022, followed by OLED iPad Pro

Apple is planning to release iPad models with OLED displays as soon as next year, followed by an OLED iPad Pro range in 2023, that's according to the South Korean news site, The Elec.

Rumours of Apple adopting OLED displays in "some" iPads have been swirling in recent months, most notably from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who, back in March, tipped the mid-range iPad Air for an OLED display by 2022.

This ties in with the latest report from The Elec, which suggests that the first iPad to receive an OLED display in 2022 will have a 10.8-inch screen size, indicating that it may be the 5th generation iPad Air. Apple is also said to be preparing 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED iPads for release in 2023, which are expected to be iPad Pro models.

The switch to OLED after Apple has only just released its first iPad Pro with a mini-LED display would mean two significant hardware changes in quick succession.

The report also claims that Apple will use different OLED structures for next years models compared to those released in 2023. The iPad Air is thought to be getting a rigid OLED with thin-film encapsulation technology that stacks organic and inorganic material in alternate layers to help protect it.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Pro models are expected to use a flexible OLED that allows for internally curved display components and an overall thinner screen bezel, a technique that Apple has used with its iPhone displays since 2017. It is also suggested that Samsung will be the sole supplier of both OLED displays.

It was only a few days ago that we reported on claims that Apple is considering future iPad designs with even larger displays and chassis. At the same time, the company is also said to be working on an iPad Pro with wireless charging and a glass back for 2022, which will be available in the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes – and could potentially be the new OLED models.

As always, when we know more, we will update you...

MORE

Read our review of the new Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with mini LED-lit display

These are the best iPads currently available

Read our guide to the best tablets