4K Ultra HD resolution, high dynamic range (HDR) support and OLED screen technology are the key features for LG's 2015 OLED TV range.

Some of the screens were revealed at CES, but it seems they're now ready for release. LG says the new 4K OLED TVs will be "available starting at the end of August" in the UK, Germany, Korea and US.

The four new OLED TVs that will be on show at IFA 2015 are the LG 55EF9500 and 65EF9500 models (flat 4K OLED), and the LG 55EG9200 and 55EG9100 (curved 4K OLED).

The '9500 and '9200 models will be HDR-capable OLED TVs, while all the new TVs will feature LG's webOS 2.0 operating system.

LG claims both the 'EG9200 and 'EG9100 are "thinner than any smartphone on the market" and come complete with a barely-there super-slim bezel. There's also a new "shimmering transparent" stand.

We'd like to think anyone shelling out on an OLED TV will treat it to some external speakers but Harmon-Kardon have been involved in making the best of the TV's own speakers.

Lee In-kyu, senior VP and head of the TV division at LG, said: "Anyone who sees our newest TVs at this year’s IFA will walk away without a shred of doubt that HDR and OLED complement each other perfectly."

We'll be reporting live from IFA next week, so we'll be sure to see how that claim stacks up...

