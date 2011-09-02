Klipsch has launched the Gallery G-17 Air wireless music system for Apple and Android devices.

The Gallery G-17 Air speaker has Apple's AirPlay technology built-in allowing you to stream from iOS devices, while Android portables can also connect using the Android music player app.

The stereo speaker is 17in long and uses the company's Tractrix Horn speakers inside a high-density resin, gloss black cabinet, with two woofers and two tweeters.

Standing 7 inches tall and nearly 17in wide, the Gallery G-17 Air connects to power and your home network in order to wirelessly stream music from Apple or Android devices.

Due out at the beginning of October, the Klipsch Gallery G-17 Air will cost £500.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.