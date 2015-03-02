While the range of boxes won't be out until later in 2015, and information on specifications, features and price is thin on the ground, Humax has said its boxes will come in 500GB and 1TB size variants.

They will also offer HD playback and built-in wi-fi, allowing users to access Freeview Play on-demand content from services including BBC iPlayer, iTV Player, 4oD and Demand 5.

What's more, the boxes will also offer three built-in tuners, meaning users can record up to three programmes at a time, while being able to watch a fourth, recorded programme.

Freeview Play works in a similar way to YouView as it allows users to not only watch the standard Freeview channels, but also gives access to a range of on-demand services, allowing users to scroll back through the TV guide to find extra content.

Graham North, Commercial Director at Humax, says: “The launch of Freeview Play marks a significant milestone moment in the UK’s broadcasting industry and our role as the lead set-top box manufacturer further reinforces the long-term relationship between Humax and Freeview."

"Our new range of set-top boxes will bring advanced recording features that compliment catch-up TV, on-demand services and live television, to offer an exceptional Freeview Play experience."

While Humax will be the first manufacturer to launch dedicated Freeview Play boxes, both Panasonic and Seiki have announced that a selection of their 2015 TVs will come with Freeview Play built-in.

