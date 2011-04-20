Computer giant HP and Monster Cable have joined forces to bring the HP Monster range of cable, cleaning and power products to the UK.

"By combining the development resources of Monster with the world's leading computing brand, the HP Monster product line-up aims to redefine high performance and innovation in the digital arena," the companies claim.

First out of the traps is the HP Monster USB 3.0 cable, selling for £34.95 in both standard and micro connector form.

Designed for connecting flash drives and external hard drives to a PC, as well as digital music players, cameras and video products, the cable is said to exceed USB 3.0 specs for "the fastest data transfer available".

