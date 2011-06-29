There are discounts of up to 50% in the Sevenoaks Sound and Vision summer sale, which starts this Friday, July 1st.

Some of the latest half price deals on offer include:

• Denon AVR-2311 AV receiver £399

• Yamaha BD-S1067 3D Blu-ray/DVD Audio/SACD player (multi-region) £299



• Philips 40PFL9705 40in 3D LED TV (Full HD) £899 (Claim free five-year warranty and two free pairs of 3D glasses)



• Arcam Solo Music FM (no DAB) CD/FM system £599



• Cyrus CD 6 SE CD player/6 XP Amplifier £1199 (save £699)



Additionally, there are savings on a further range of hi-fi and home cinema products:



• Panasonic TX-P42GT30 42in 3D plasma TV £979 (save £320 and claim free five-year warranty)

• Sony BDP-S380 Blu-ray player £99 (save £50)

• Panasonic DMR-BS880 Blu-ray/HDD Freesat HD recorder (500GB, multi-region) £549 (save £250)

• Pioneer VSX-LX53 AV receiver £799 (save £400)

• Dynaudio DM 2/6 speakers (black only) £435 (save £100)

• Marantz M-CR502DAB CD/DAB System (Exc speakers) £279 (save £130)

• Marantz NA7004 network audio player £499 (save £220)

• Save 20% on all Arcam FMJ Hi-Fi Separates (Trade-in discount)

• Claim Free Sonos WD100 wireless iPod dock (worth £99) when you spend over £500 on Sonos products

