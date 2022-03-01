Honor's Earbuds 3 Pro beat the AirPods to temperature monitor sensors

Honor has unveiled its latest AirPods-esque noise-cancelling earbuds – and they have an interesting USP. The Earbuds 3 Pro feature integrated temperature monitoring technology to help users monitor their health.

As interest in health tracking apps and wearables continues, various companies have trialled similar technology, though none have made it to the market. Last October, The Wall Street Journal ran a report suggesting that even Apple is testing a thermometer feature in its AirPods prototypes. However, sources in the article note that these features are unlikely to be released this year, if ever.

And yet it's made it to Honor's latest wireless earbuds. Priced at around £238 ($178, AU$367), the Earbuds 3 Pro allow users to take a temperature reading by tapping the earbud three times and include an option to track a continuous measurement over time. Honor claims its AI temperature algorithm has an 80 per cent chance of achieving a ±0.3 Celcius or less error within a lab setting; however, the actual margin of error will vary depending on the individual and environment.

Users will also be able to activate an "abnormal temperature alert", though Honor says the product should not be used for medical purposes and has yet to receive regulatory approval.

Health features aside, each earbud has a coaxial configuration with dual 11mm dynamic drivers and piezoelectric ceramic treble drivers. They also feature

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and adaptive active noise cancellation technology, with an 'Ultra Mode' that claims to deliver up a 46dB noise reduction, a 'Cosy Mode' for workplaces and a 'General Mode' for public spaces.

The Earbuds 3 Pro have a claimed battery life of up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. Handily, fast charging can provide two hours of playback from five minutes of charging, too.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro are launching initially in Europe and available in white or grey finishes.

