Hisense confirms HDR10+, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos support for 2020 TVs

We first saw Hisense's 2020 TV line-up at CES back in January, but now we have more details. The range includes support for technologies like Quantum Dot Colour, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The flagship ULED range is called U8QF (55in, 65in, available in black) and it supports all of the above. Hisense claims Quantum Dot Colour makes for more accurate colours even at peak brightness, while support for both HDR10+ and its rival, Dolby Vision, means it can work with a broad range of HDR content. Dolby Atmos support in a TV isn't new - LG has included it in its OLED ranges for a few years now - but it should help improve audio from Atmos-encoded content.

The U8QF boasts 4K resolution and Full Array Dimming Pro, which Hisense claims will improve contrast and picture quality, while the HLG HDR standard is also supported.

As well as supporting Dolby Atmos, the built-in front-firing speaker is tuned by audio specialist JBL.

There's also a new UI to complement these technologies. Hisense's Vidaa U4 interface brings together Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV, YouTube and Freeview Play in a fully customisable layout. With selected apps, you can preview a show or film by just highlighting it.

The U7QF ULED series (50in, 55in, 65in, available in silver) sits just below the flagship U8QF with a slightly lower refresh rate (60Hz vs 120Hz), but shares many of the same features, while the A7500F and AE7400F bring both 4K HDR and Dolby Vision to a range of LED screen sizes. Completing the line-up are the entry-level A7300F and A7100F series, which cover a range of sizes from 43in to 75in.

Sets in the range are on sale now and you can find out more about the new line-up at hisense.co.uk.

