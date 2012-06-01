New from multiroom specialists HDanywhere is Multiroom+, a £1499 four-zone system connected with Ethernet cable and designed to simplify the installation of a whole-house audio/video distribution system.

Compatible with uncompressed Full HD 1080p video and audio at lossless quality and 7.1 channels and beyond, as well as 3D, the system also has sufficient bandwidth to handle future super-high-definition video formats such as 4K.

It comprises a central hub unit and four local connection/control modules, and can also be used to distribute an Internet connection around the home, freeing up the home Wi-Fi for use with handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Using HDBaseT, the system also allows control signals to be passed between the various units connected to it, with each receiver unit also having 'Magic Eye' receivers and senders for infrared control signals.

There's even a 'Follow Me' function, enabling a signal to be paused in one room - using a suitable disc-player or hard-drive source – and then started again in another zone.

The system supports runs of up to 100m without any loss in quality and, says HDanywhere, 'can be fitted by a competent DIYer, custom installer, electrician or TV aerial engineer'.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook