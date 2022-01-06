Future Tech Awards celebrate the best products and people in tech

The winners of the Future Tech Awards have been announced. The annual list is compiled by Future Publishing – publisher of What Hi-Fi? – and features the people and products shaping the consumer tech landscape.

The winners were announced in Las Vegas to coincide with tech show CES.

Among the winners are the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are our favourite wireless earbuds. Thanks to a stacked feature set, awesome sound quality and killer noise cancellation, they picked up the coveted Best Wireless Earbuds prize.

Other winners include the excellent Sonos One, the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, and the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock.

In the Future 50, which rewards the people behind some of the world's biggest and most innovative tech companies, winners include Amazon's Andy Jassy, Netflix's Bozoma Saint John, and Phil Spencer from Xbox.

Head over to the dedicated website to see all the Future Tech Awards winners and the Future 50.