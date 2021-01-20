French hi-fi brand StormAudio to be distributed in Australia by Cogworks

Australian hi-fi and AV dealer Cogworks has announced that it will be the sole distributor for the French luxury brand StormAudio moving forward.

Known for its lineup of AV receivers and power amplifiers geared towards high-end home cinema setups, StormAudio will be ending its previous partnership with National AV Solutions to join Cogworks.

Of the new partnership, Cogworks Australia said:

StormAudio have made a massive impact on the home cinema market globally with their incredible range of AV processors and power amplifiers. Their most recent advance is that all the new ISP Mk2 models will benefit from both DTS X Pro and Dolby Atmos decoding and upmixing to up to 24 channels. This is industry leading technology – and at very exciting price points! New enhanced object rendering and bass management processing make the ISP Mk2 range the most accurate AV processor on the market.

StormAudio's high-end ISP AV processors start at AU$20,999 for the 16-channel model, with the 24-channel version costing AU$24,999. There's a 32-channel AV Processor available as well, which costs AU$28,999 for the analog version, or AU$27,999 for the digital model.

Customers who purchase one of the models with fewer channels can later choose to upgrade to the 24- or 32-channel models via an upgrade module, which Cogworks will install "as a complimentary after sales service" (excluding the cost of the module itself, of course).

The company also produces two power amplifiers to compliment its range of AV processors – the PA 8 Ultra 8 MK2 (AU$13,999) and the PA 16 MK2 (pricing to be announced).

Visit the Cogworks page to see the distributor's full range of hi-fi and AV kit.