French loudspeaker force Focal has announced a new special edition of its Utopia III range: the Utopia III Evo. The first two speakers to get the Evo treatment are the Maestro Utopia III Evo (above) and Scala Utopia III Evo (below), which replace their non-Evo counterparts in the Focal catalogue.

Both speakers feature Focal's latest acoustic innovations: TMD suspension and NIC (Neutral Inductance Circuit).

TMD suspension provides a linear frequency response curve between 1 and 4kHz, while reducing distortion in this range. According to Focal, the mid-range register also benefits from remarkable neutrality.

MORE: 12 of the best hi-fi speakers

NIC, meanwhile, stabilises the magnetic field in a way that avoids harmonic distortion and intermodulation.

Both speakers now offer bi-amplification possibilities too. This separates the bass and mid-range/treble registers, allowing you to fine-tune the sound by personalising the registers. The two crossovers have been separated within the enclosure, in order to avoid magnetic disturbance.

Both are three-way floorstanding speakers, and both come in new colours: metallic blue, ash grey or British racing green, as well as the classic black lacquer or Carrara white. They will be available in August.

MORE: Focal Utopia review

Read all our Minich High End Show 2017 news stories