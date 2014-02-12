It's that time of the month when the latest edition of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision hits the shelves – both in print and online.

And in our March 2014 issue, find out how to build a brilliant home cinema system on a shoestring – or how best to break the bank on some high-end gear.

From £350 TVs to £150 soundbars, we take a look at some of the home cinema bargains currently available on the market. You don't have to spend a fortune to get great home cinema sound and vision.

Or, you could blow your whole budget as £1K CD players and £2K AV receivers are put to the test. We've finally got our hands on the Pioneer SC-LX87 which goes head-to-head with rivals from Arcam and Yamaha.

MORE: Best tech products to buy in 2014

In the Insider section, we look back to the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to round-up the most notable announcements, and we also preview the Bristol Sound and Vision Show later this month.

MORE: Bristol Show 2014 | CES 2014 highlights | MWC 2014

Be sure to check out our First Tests too, especially because we've managed to get our hands on the Sony NWZ-ZX1 – the Japanese company's first premium high-resolution audio Walkman. And we can tell you now – it's a winner.

MORE: High-resolution audio – everything you need to know

"It's an understated but deeply impressive unit" – that's just a taster of what we thought about the £7000 Bricasti Design M1 DAC, just one of our Temptations this month.

The £5140 GamuT M'inenT M3 speaker also gets our in-depth review treatment.

Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl forge a convincing partnership as James Hunt and Nikki Lauda in the Formula 1 biopic Rush. It's one of the releases to make its way onto this month's Playlist, plus the latest games, music and more.

This is just a taster of what you can find in the March 2014 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, available now at your local newsagent.

And don't forget you can download the mag directly to your iPad or buy a single copy online.

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision magazine – latest issue

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+