BBC iPlayer received 153 million requests for on-demand TV and radio in September, with tablet usage notably up from 4.0m in August to 4.6m in September.

The total number of requests was slightly down on the August total of 155m, and the 2011 high of 162m seen in January.

The iPlayer requests were split in to 90 million for TV programmes and 40 million for radio shows.

Doctor Who, Outnumbered and Torchwood dominated the TV requests, while The Chris Moyles Show, The News Quiz and Fearne Cotton were the most popular radio shows.

The number of people accessing iPlayer using a tablet continued to increase, albeit still representing just 3% of the total requests.

By far the majority, 65%, used a computer to access iPlayer, followed by 15% using Virgin Media, 6% using mobiles, 6% IPTV devices and 5% games consoles.

The number of average daily requests stood at 4.3m in September 2011, with 1.3m per day for radio and 3m for TV.

The number of individual users meanwhile averaged at 1.7m per day, with 1.3m watching only TV content, 400,000 only listening to radio and just 30,000 using both.

