Disney+ bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu now widely available

Disney’s latest bundle, which combines Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-free Hulu for $18.99 per month, is now widely available.

The package, announced in December 2020, was initially offered to new Hulu subscribers only, but now thanks to the wider roll-out of Disney's offer it's available to many more. That will no doubt be great news for those who have been quietly hoping for a bundle that includes Hulu's ad-free tier.

As Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu individually cost $6.99, $5.99 and $11.99 per month respectively, the bundle offers a saving of $6 per month.

Interested? You'll want to visit the Disney+ bundle sign-up page. Now might be an especially good time to consider signing up: the next big Disney flick, Raya and the Last Dragon, will premiere on the Disney service (and in movie theatres) on 5th March. And Marvel Studios’ debut TV show, WandaVision, is also airing its first season with good reviews, too.

The cheaper bundle that includes the ad-supported Hulu tier is still available for just $12.99 per month, mind you.

MORE:

Check out 14 of the best Disney Plus movies and shows to watch right now

Are you getting the most magic? Read 17 Disney Plus tips and tricks

See the best DirecTV package deals February 2021