How to watch Willow TV show as sorcerer Ufgood returns

Willow, the 2022 TV show starring Warwick Davis as sorcerer Willow Ufgood, premieres on the small screen on Wednesday 30th November. The eight-part original is exclusive to Disney Plus and, although the platform no longer offers a free trial, US customers can still grab a bargain. Here's how to watch Willow wherever you are in the world.

Watch Willow (2022) Season premiere: Wednesday 30th Nov 2022 Global stream: Disney Plus (opens in new tab) Best US Disney deal: Disney + Bundle (opens in new tab) Final episode finale: Wednesday 11th Jan 2023

Thirty-four years after Ron Howard and George Lucas released Willow on the big screen, Disney Plus has rebooted the franchise for a new generation. Warwick Davis returns as farmer-turned-sorcerer Willow, along with a supporting cast of fresh faces that includes Ruby Cruz and Ellie Bamber. Val Kilmer (Madmartigan in the original film) will play a part in the TV show, but is not expected to physically appear.

The 1988 movie saw Willow team up with an infant girl to destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. The 2022 storyline will see viewers cast back into "a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish", as a band of unlikely heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far from home.

The first two episodes of Willow (2022) land on Disney Plus on 30th November 2022. The remaining six episodes will air weekly, with the final episode set for 11th January 2023.

USA: watch Willow (2022) on Disney Plus

The first two episodes of Willow arrive on Disney Plus as of 12am PT / 3am ET on Wednesday, 30th November. New episodes air weekly.

Disney Plus is available for $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually (buy by 7th Dec 2022) .

But if you have even a moderate interest in sport and drama then best offer from Disney is the Disney Plus Bundle which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.

(opens in new tab) Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle – only $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The Disney bundle deal gets you access to three streaming service for one monthly payment. There's no contract, so you can cancel anytime. The price goes up to $14.99 from 8th December.

UK: watch Willow on Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney Plus is the only place to find Willow in the UK. The first two episodes will be available on 30th November. New episodes air weekly.

Subscription to Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month (£79.90 annually) in the UK.

Disney's hugely popular video streaming service offers content from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and of course Disney.

Australia: watch Willow on Disney Plus

As you might have guessed, Disney Plus is the only place to find Willow in Australia. Subscription costs AU$11.99 a month or AU$119.99 annually.

The release schedule follows the same format as the UK/US.

Today's best Disney Plus deals

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney Plus (opens in new tab) app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Fire TV devices, Roku TV devices, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku streaming players and Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass). Disney+ can also be found on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Is Willow (2022) on Netflix?

(Image credit: Disney)

No, and that's unlikely to change. Disney owns Lucasfilm, the production company that made the original 1988 movie, so it's unlikely to give up the goods to rival streaming services... not yet, anyway.

What else can I watch on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

Lots. Disney's streaming service provides instant access to a vast catalogue of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. There's plenty to watch in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, too.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Avengers: Endgame, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. Head over to our 11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now.

