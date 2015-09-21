At an event in Orlando to promote the American Werewolf in London attraction, director John Landis dropped some hints about the possibility of a Blu-ray release.

Landis claimed that in a recent conversation with George Lucas, the Star Wars director let slip that Disney will be "putting out the original Star Wars the way it was".

It's a move that's been long mooted, especially by fans that weren't enamoured with Lucas's revised Special Editions who have been hoping Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 would see those versions released.

A few things stand in the way though. 20th Century Fox – the distributor of the first six films – holds the rights to the original trilogy until 2020, with Episode IV: A New Hope owned by Fox in perpetuity in all media.

Nothing has been confirmed and Disney would have to come to an agreement with Fox to purchase the rights before any Blu-ray release could come to pass.

But with Star Wars: The Force Awakens now just a few months from release, the clamour for a Blu-ray release of the original trilogy is bound to grow.

MORE: Star Wars: The Force Awakens set for IMAX takeover

MORE: Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens