Cleer launches Roam NC true wireless earbuds with ANC and aptX for under £60

Cleer Audio has just released its most affordable ANC true wireless earbuds to date and although the price of Roam NC is budget-friendly, the new buds certainly deliver the goods – on paper, at least.

Cleer Roam NC doesn't just boast ANC. There's also a customisable ambient sound mode (all done with the Cleer+ customisation app) aptX audio support for higher resolution listening, 5.8mm custom tuned dynamic drivers, in-app EQ optimisation, on-ear controls – including volume – and an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Users can access their voice assistant with simple touch commands and the dual mics with Qualcomm cVc technology should make for clear call-handling.

The Roam NC's case size has been reduced by 20 per cent compared to the firm's Ally earbuds, and the headphones come in graphite or sand finishes.

(Image credit: Cleer Audio)

You're looking for a catch, aren't you? Anaemic battery life? Not so. Cleer Roam NC boasts a perfectly acceptable five hours from the buds plus an extra two full charges from the case to offer 15 hours of total playtime – and that's with ANC switched on. You'll also get Quick Charge, which promises an hour of playback after just five minutes in the case.

Cleer Roam NC true wireless headphones hit the market at an eyebrow-raisingly low £59.99 ($59.99, around AU$115). We were intrigued before we drilled down into the spec-sheet, but if Cleer can deliver on sound quality, we may have a worthy cheap wireless headphones successor to favourite Earfun Air (and Earfun Air Pro) on our hands here...

