Cleer Audio Alpha headphones stand out with Dirac Virtuo spatial audio tech

Cleer Audio's newest Bluetooth headphones aren't just any wireless over-ears. For one thing, Alpha (for that is their name) have just received a prestigious CES 2022 Honouree Award, and for another, these headphones feature support for Dirac Virtuo, an immersive 'theatre-like' sound treatment from the Swedish pioneer in digital audio processing, featuring spatial audio technology.

Cleer's wireless intelligent noise-cancelling headphones promise to revolutionise your music on the go with spatial audio plus Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, patented 40mm Ironless drivers, Bluetooth 5.1 (with support for aptX Low Latency), Qualcomm’s cVc two-mic solution and a whopping 35-hours of playback – and that's in ANC mode. They're billed as a "game changing headphone" and on paper we'd have to agree; Alpha's spec sheet is impressive.

Alpha's adaptive noise cancellation and upgraded ear pads (now with a cooling feature) should significantly improve the wearing comfort and you're also getting the Cleer+ app. Here, Cleer tells us it has simplified the interface with reduced buttons in favour of swipe controls, to minimise errant button presses and offer a better way to customise the experience.

(Image credit: Cleer Audio)

Cleer also says its Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (AANC) solution automatically changes the levels of noise cancellation on its own, detecting changes in the frequency of sound coming at the listener and adapting in real-time. Here, the company has introduced a 24-bit, low-power stereo codec based on a one-bit delta-sigma modulation to support an adaptive approach to noise suppression, which focuses on addressing needs in different listening environments while maintaining an open and clear audio performance.

Cleer Audio Alpha are now available to buy in midnight blue or stone, for £249 / $250 (roughly AU$350).

