CES 2021: V-Moda adds Bluetooth and noise cancelling to M-200 headphones

V-Moda has introduced a new version of its M-200 headphones at CES 2021. The M-200 ANC add Bluetooth connectivity and active noise cancellation (ANC) to the mix.

They also entail a significant price hike. The new model costs $499, up $150 on the standard version. UK and Australian prices are yet to be announced.

So what else is different? At first glance, not much. They look almost identical to the wired M-200, complete with V-Moda's classic hexagonal design. But look closer, and there are some significant changes.

The new drivers are 40mm, rather than 50mm on the wired model. There's a USB-C port for charging (not something you have to worry about with the wired model). And there are some new buttons for controlling playback, powering on and off, and for pairing with your mobile device. They're also a little heavier than their predecessors.

V-Moda's noise cancellation is controllable using an app on your smartphone, so you can adjust it to suit you and your surroundings. You can also pause the noise cancelling and lower the volume by placing your hand over the left ear cup – handy if you want to talk to someone without taking the headphones off.

Battery life is a claimed 20 hours – that's decent, but not up there with the best noise-cancelling headphones, such as the Sony WH-1000XM4.

The M-200 ANC are on sale now in customisable colors, and you can even get the ear cups engraved for an extra personal touch.

