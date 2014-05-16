Cambridge Audio One

Update 16.05.14

We've just had a quick tour of the Cambridge Audio stand in Munich and were given a sneak peak at the replacement for the Award-winning StreamMagic 6, called simply the StreamMagic 6 V2.

The price remains the same (£699), and it's hard to spot any visual differences, but under the lid the V2 gets a new, much faster and more powerful streaming module, support for 24-bit/192kHz audio files and gapless playback.

There'll be a firmware update for DSD playback over USB at a later date. And as for any integrated streaming services? Watch this space.

Oh, and there's a brand-new Android control app for the StreamMagic 6 rolling out in June, with an update to the iOS app to follow.

StreamMagic6 V2

Spot the difference: Cambridge Audio StreamMagic6 V2

Published 14.05.14

Cambridge Audio is using the High End Show in Munich this week to unveil a trio of new products: the Aeromax speaker range, two new home cinema receivers and an all-in-one music system.

The €499 One one-box music system (top) features a CD player, built-in DAC (digital-to-analogue converter), DAB+/FM radio, amplifier and Bluetooth streaming. The Class AB amplifier delivers a claimed 30W per channel into 8ohms. It will be available from next month.

Other technical highlights include a large toroidal power supply, a Wolfson WM8728 DAC, plus RCA, USB, optical and coaxial digital inputs. Speakers are not included.

On the home cinema front, Cambridge has two new AV receivers: the €1099 Azur 551R V2 and €2199 Azur 751R V2. The former goes on sale in June, the latter in July.

Cambridge Audio Azur 551 V2

Both models have been upgraded to offer compatibility with 3D and 4K video. The 551R V2 comes with six HDMI inputs, six RCA connections and the latest Cirrus Logic dual 32-bit DSP (digital signal processing) chipsets.

Upgrade to the Azur 751R V2 (below) and you get dual custom Texas Instruments 32-bit DSP chips, a dedicated USB audio input for connecting a cmputer, high-quality DACs and a claimed output of 200W per channel.

Connectivity includes six HDMI inputs and a pair of HDMI outputs for dual displays. Audyssey 2EQ auto set-up and room calibration comes as standard, as does Cambridge Audio's proprietary ATF audio upsampling technology, which upsamples all incoming audio up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Cambridge Audio Azur 751 V2

Last, but by no means least, come the Aeromax 2 and Aeromax 6 bookshelf and floorstanding speakers (pictured below), at €749 and €1499 respectively. The new models offer upgrades to the finish, specification and construction of the original Aero models, introduced in 2013.

While the existing Aero range continues, the Aeromax speakers come with a more luxurious, high-lacquer, gloss black or white finish. A full range Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) driver is paired with a dedicated bass unit.

MORE: Cambridge Audio Aeromax 6 review

Cambridge Audio Aeromax 6

Unlike traditional tweeters, where the crossover between the tweeter and mid/bass unit happens at around 3kHz, with a BMR driver this crossover shifts down to 250Hz. This means the BMR driver covers all of the high- and midrange frequencies down to 250Hz, allowing the mid/bass driver to be optimised for more efficient bass response.

A new, fourth-generation version of the BMR driver features a specially revised honeycomb structure to offer better unitformity in all directions across the diaphragm, ensuring a smoother and more linear high frequency response, claims Cambridge Audio.

The Cambridge Audio Aeromax speaker range is available this month.

By Andy Clough

