The Mini A features a 2cm-thick MDF cabinet, which houses three drivers: a 16.5cm aluminium woofer; 8cm aluminium midrange and a 25mm titanium dome tweeter. Bryston says all the drivers have been specifically designed and made for the Mini A.

The speakers have received “extensive enclosure vibration analysis, crossover network refinement and anechoic chamber testing”. Additionally, the Mini A is claimed to be able to reach high output levels without suffering from distortion.

James Tanner, vice president of Bryston, said of the Mini A: “The Mini A’s exceptional performance can be attributed to the refined product development process and quality components used in this loudspeaker."

Not only can the Mini A be used for hi-fi listening, but two pairs, coupled with Bryston’s AC-1 Micro centre speaker and Model A subwoofer, can create a 5.1 surround package “for under $5000”.

Bryston also makes compatible in-wall speakers: the CIW architectural speaker.

The Bryston Mini A speakers are available now in the US for $1200. They come in Natural Cherry, Boston Cherry and Black Ash finishes. Custom finishes are available for an extra fee and as with all Bryston products, the Mini A comes with a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty. A pair of optional stands is available for $299. There's no word on UK availability a yet.

