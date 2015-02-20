So if you can make it along to the show, come and join us in the Bristol Suite at the Marriott Hotel. As well as two fantastic demonstrations, the editorial team will be on hand throughout the weekend to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries.

Dolby Atmos demo

The Pioneer AC-LX88 will be driving our Dolby Atmos system

85in 4K TV:

Sony KD-85X9505B - £19,999 (Sony’s flagship 4K TV)

Dolby Atmos amplifier:

Pioneer SC-LX88 – £2200

Speaker package:

Focal Electra 5.2.4 – £25,000 in total. Consists of two floorstanders (£7,699), a centre speaker (£2,099), two surrounds (£3,450), two subwoofers (£2,999 each) and four in-ceiling speakers (£1,259 each) for Atmos

Blu-ray players:

Oppo BDP-105D – £1100

Pioneer BDP-LX88 – £1300

Rack courtesy of Hi Fi Racks, and all speaker cables are from Chord Cables (Carnival Screen)

Demo content:

Dolby Atmos Blu-rays: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers 4, various Dolby trailers

Standard Blu-rays: Guardians of the Galaxy or Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier (in 5.1/7.1 non-Atmos)

Outside the demo room

A side-by-side comparison of a 4K Samsung flatscreen TV and LG curved OLED screen:

Samsung UE65HU7500 4K - £2,999 – Best 60in+ TV, Awards 2014

LG 55EC930V curved OLED - £2,299 – 5 stars

Meridian MQA demo

We'll have a pair of Meridian Prime Headphone Amps for you to try out with MQA

Meridian MQA stands for Master Quality Authenticated, and it's set to revolutionise high-res audio streaming. You can come and experience it for yourself on our stand in the Bristol Suite where we will have the following kit installed, with Meridian staff on hand to explain all:

Two Apple MacBook Pro laptops pre-loaded with Meridian MQA music files

Two Meridian Prime Headphone Amplifiers - £1200 each

Two Meridian Prime Power Supplies - £800 each

Two sets of Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones - £270 each

Two pairs of Audeze headphones

