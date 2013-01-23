The Bristol Show 2013 is in to its 26th year, celebrating all the best hi-fi and home cinema kit in the industry, with over 170 brands already confirmed as exhibitors.

It’s the only place to see all your favourite companies and products in one place, and get your hands, eyes and ears on all the products you’ve been reading about – and plenty of new ones besides.

See also: details on new products to see at the Bristol Show 2013

As well as plenty of deals on products, and free entry into the Bristol Show competition, the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision team will be on hand to answer your questions and deliver another one of our legendary Bristol Show demos!

Bristol Show 2013: the details

The Bristol Show takes place from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th February at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Bristol.

The show’s open from 10am to 5pm every day and tickets are now on sale online. Adult tickets are £10 on the day or £9 if you buy them online, while students and senior citizens are £7 (again, cheaper in advance online).

Show a student card on the door and you’ll even get a free pair of headphones! Head to the Bristol Show website for all the details.

Bristol Show 2013: the brands

Do you want a big long list of brands that will be exhibiting at the show? You're in luck. Look out for our blog with more details on some of the products that these companies will be exhibiting.

But for now, here's a selection of some of the brands at the show... Check out the full list on the Sound & Vision Bristol Show website.

Anthem

Arcam

Atacama Audio

Audiolab

Bowers & Wilkins

Bryston

Canton

Chord Electronics

Cyrus

Dali

Dynaudio

Elac

Epson

Focal

Furutech

Goldring

Grado

Heed Audio

JL Audio

JVC

KEF

Leema

Libratone

Michell Engineering

Monitor Audio

NAD

Naim Audio

Onkyo

Pioneer

PMC

Primare

Pro-Ject

ProAc

PSB

Q Acoustics

QED

Quadral

Rega

REL Acoustics

Roksan

Rotel

Sennheiser

SIM2

Sony

Spendor

Supra Cables

Tannoy Loudspeakers

Tivoli

Wilson Benesch

Yamaha

