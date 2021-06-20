Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4 at lowest price ever

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has landed in Australia, and with it, some truly excellent deals on audio kit, hi-fi and home entertainment. The sale lasts for a full 65 hours, but there's already some great discounts in the first hours of day one.

One of the best deals we've seen so far is for both Sony and Bose's flagship noise-cancelling headphones, which are seeing the lowest ever price on both products, down to just AU$330 and AU$319 for Bose and Sony respectively, saving up to AU$269.

It's no secret that Sony and Bose are locked in a fierce duel for the wireless ANC headphone crown, and competition is fierce – we gave the Sony WH-1000XM4 a full five stars in our review, and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 scored favourably, but were marked down for their rather high price.

No matter which set you choose, you'll be treated to some seriously premium design, delightfully clear audio, and industry-leading noise-cancelling, so if you've been hanging out to grab yourself a pair, now's your chance!

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 AU$319 on Amazon (save AU$180) Sony's latest WH-1000XM4 headphones are the company's best when it comes to both ANC and audio, offering intelligent adaptive noise-cancelling and a pleasing, warm audio profile – the combo of which makes for a cosy audio blanket. This is the biggest discount we've seen on these cans, with the Silver option going for just AU$319 (and the Black currently AU$346), so save yourself AU$180 at Amazon now.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 on Amazon (save AU$269) Boses's premium and elegant flagship ANC cans are discounted by almost half price on Amazon at the moment, in Black and Silver with Soapstone being a touch more expensive at AU$377. Designed for comfort and style, these headphones provide the best ANC the company has to offer, solid call quality, and a well-balanced, clear audio.View Deal

If you're wondering what other audio goodies are discounted right now, check out our main Amazon Prime Day Australia page for 2021 and browse our hand-picked deals.