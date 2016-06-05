Bose has launched its latest range of QuietComfort headphones, and this time they’re wireless.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 are over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, just like their predecessors, but this pair adds Bluetooth for wireless listening, and NFC for easy Bluetooth pairing.

Bose says it uses a ‘custom-engineered’ Bluetooth system to ensure a strong and consistent connection. Gone is the AAA battery of its predecessor, the QuietComfort 25: there is now a rechargeable lithion-ion battery with a claimed battery life of 20 hours.

Bose QuietControl 30

If you prefer the in-ear approach, you’re in luck: the Bose QuietControl 30 are noise-cancelling earbud headphones, and they use Bluetooth and NFC as well. Their party trick, besides being made in a collar shape that sits around your neck, is ‘controllable noise cancellation’. This lets you adjust just how much noise you filter out, in case you don’t want total silence. The QC 30’s rechargeable lithion-ion battery lasts a claimed 10 hours.

Bose QuietComfort 35, available in silver or black

The Bose QC35s come in black and silver finishes, and can be pre-ordered from today for £290. The QC30s, meanwhile, come only in black. They are available in September 2016 for £230.

