This week Bowers & Wilkins revealed the Zeppelin Wireless speaker, Panasonic dated the first Ultra HD Blu-ray player for launch and Microsoft unveiled a couple of new smartphones along with some tablet devices.
In terms of reviews, we have a tasty line-up with KEF's Egg speaker system, Bluesound unleashing the next generation of its streaming products with the Node 2 and last, but not least, our review of Apple's iPhone 6S smartphone.
MORE: What Hi-Fi? Deals of the Week
MORE: The best TVs of the 21st century
MORE: 9 things to expect from the new Dynaudio
MORE: Sonos: everything you need to know
MORE: Sonos plans for a "brighter and brighter" wireless music future
News
The B&W Zeppelin returns with new Wireless speaker
B&W has brought back the Zeppelin, with the new Zeppelin Wireless.
It looks much the same as the original iPod speaker dock, but B&W claims that every aspect has been redesigned to "deliver superlative audio performance" from the new driver units to the reinforced cabinet.
The B&W Zeppelin Wireless is available now for £499.
MORE: The B&W Zeppelin returns with new Wireless speaker
Microsoft announces Windows 10 Lumia smartphones and Surface Pro 4 tablet
After Apple and Google, Microsoft took centre stage and unveiled a number of new products including two Lumia smartphones and another Surface tablet.
The 950 and 950XL smartphones both come with Windows 10. The former sports a 5.2in Quad HD display and a 3000mAh battery while the latter has a 5.7 Quad HD OLED display with a 3340mAh removable battery.
Elsewhere, the Surface Pro 4 was announced, along with the surprise announcement of the sleek looking Surface Book, the company's first hybrid laptop/tablet.
MORE: Microsoft announces Windows 10 Lumia smartphones and Surface Pro 4 tablet
Panasonic confirms first Ultra HD Blu-ray player, due on sale November
At first we thought Panasonic was going to release the first Ultra HD player; then it was Samsung, but now the pendulum has swung back to Panasonic after it announced a date for DMR-UBZ1 Ultra HD Blu-ray player.
There is a catch, though. It will only be available in in Japan on the 13th November (no word on a UK release).
Spec-wise, the DMR-UBZ1 is impressive with 4K/60p playback and HDR video, HDCP 2.2 and the HEVC H.265 codec. It also comes with a 3TB hard drive for recording content and supports high-res audio formats.
MORE: Panasonic confirms first Ultra HD Blu-ray player, due on sale November
More news
Audio-Technica plans global expansion
Vizio’s Reference 4K TVs now available including $130,000 120in model
Humax announces FVP-4000T Freeview Play set-box
Noble Audio unveils K10U aluminium in-ear monitor
Beolab 90 is Bang & Olufsen's striking 90th anniversary speaker
Roku 4 launches with 4K Ultra HD video and improved interface
Audeze launches flagship LCD-4 headphones and King amp
Optoma unveils NuForce BE6 wireless in-ear headphones
Crosley C-Series turntables targets more discerning vinyl lovers
Quad reveals Artera Play and Artera Stereo: "Classics for the modern age"
Reviews
KEF has brought the Egg speaker system out of hibernation, and it's a great performer.
The Eggs are a versatile speaker with a distinctive design, and are capable of delivering a good performance wherever you set them up in your room. The sound could be a bit more pronounced, but the speaker's detail and clarity more than makes up for it.
They're impressive speakers and well worth splashing the cash on.
Read the full KEF Egg review
Bluesound made a big splash last year and it has seen fit to update an award-winning line-up after just a year.
Is that too soon? As it turns out, no. The company has managed to take the best bits of the original Node 2, retaining the performance but improving the design. It's a streamer with a likeable character that works well across a range of music genres.
If you haven't sampled a Bluesound product yet, now would be a good time to jump in.
Read the full Bluesound Node 2 review
Apple's latest smartphone doesn't re-invent the wheel, but it doesn't really need to with the 6S.
There's little that will win over non-Apple fans, but for anyone else the 6S shows an attention to detail that could be taken for granted, with clever new features that set a high bar for its competitors to match.
It may be more of the same, but who can argue against that approach when the results are this good?
Read the full Apple iPhone 6S review