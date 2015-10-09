This week Bowers & Wilkins revealed the Zeppelin Wireless speaker, Panasonic dated the first Ultra HD Blu-ray player for launch and Microsoft unveiled a couple of new smartphones along with some tablet devices.

In terms of reviews, we have a tasty line-up with KEF's Egg speaker system, Bluesound unleashing the next generation of its streaming products with the Node 2 and last, but not least, our review of Apple's iPhone 6S smartphone.

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Deals of the Week

MORE: The best TVs of the 21st century

MORE: 9 things to expect from the new Dynaudio

MORE: Sonos: everything you need to know

MORE: Sonos plans for a "brighter and brighter" wireless music future

News

The B&W Zeppelin returns with new Wireless speaker

B&W has brought back the Zeppelin, with the new Zeppelin Wireless.

It looks much the same as the original iPod speaker dock, but B&W claims that every aspect has been redesigned to "deliver superlative audio performance" from the new driver units to the reinforced cabinet.

The B&W Zeppelin Wireless is available now for £499.

MORE: The B&W Zeppelin returns with new Wireless speaker

Microsoft announces Windows 10 Lumia smartphones and Surface Pro 4 tablet

After Apple and Google, Microsoft took centre stage and unveiled a number of new products including two Lumia smartphones and another Surface tablet.

The 950 and 950XL smartphones both come with Windows 10. The former sports a 5.2in Quad HD display and a 3000mAh battery while the latter has a 5.7 Quad HD OLED display with a 3340mAh removable battery.

Elsewhere, the Surface Pro 4 was announced, along with the surprise announcement of the sleek looking Surface Book, the company's first hybrid laptop/tablet.

MORE: Microsoft announces Windows 10 Lumia smartphones and Surface Pro 4 tablet

Panasonic confirms first Ultra HD Blu-ray player, due on sale November

At first we thought Panasonic was going to release the first Ultra HD player; then it was Samsung, but now the pendulum has swung back to Panasonic after it announced a date for DMR-UBZ1 Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

There is a catch, though. It will only be available in in Japan on the 13th November (no word on a UK release).

Spec-wise, the DMR-UBZ1 is impressive with 4K/60p playback and HDR video, HDCP 2.2 and the HEVC H.265 codec. It also comes with a 3TB hard drive for recording content and supports high-res audio formats.

MORE: Panasonic confirms first Ultra HD Blu-ray player, due on sale November

More news

Audio-Technica plans global expansion

Vizio’s Reference 4K TVs now available including $130,000 120in model

Humax announces FVP-4000T Freeview Play set-box

Noble Audio unveils K10U aluminium in-ear monitor

Beolab 90 is Bang & Olufsen's striking 90th anniversary speaker

Roku 4 launches with 4K Ultra HD video and improved interface

Audeze launches flagship LCD-4 headphones and King amp

Optoma unveils NuForce BE6 wireless in-ear headphones

Crosley C-Series turntables targets more discerning vinyl lovers

Quad reveals Artera Play and Artera Stereo: "Classics for the modern age"

Reviews

"We are very impressed with the KEF Eggs. Their distinctive design and flexible connectivity make for a great start"

KEF Egg

KEF has brought the Egg speaker system out of hibernation, and it's a great performer.

The Eggs are a versatile speaker with a distinctive design, and are capable of delivering a good performance wherever you set them up in your room. The sound could be a bit more pronounced, but the speaker's detail and clarity more than makes up for it.

They're impressive speakers and well worth splashing the cash on.

Read the full KEF Egg review

"There’s a really likeable enthusiasm and fluidity to the Node 2’s character that works across all genres"

Bluesound Node 2

Bluesound made a big splash last year and it has seen fit to update an award-winning line-up after just a year.

Is that too soon? As it turns out, no. The company has managed to take the best bits of the original Node 2, retaining the performance but improving the design. It's a streamer with a likeable character that works well across a range of music genres.

If you haven't sampled a Bluesound product yet, now would be a good time to jump in.

Read the full Bluesound Node 2 review

"What Apple is so good at, and what is so clear in the 6s"

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple's latest smartphone doesn't re-invent the wheel, but it doesn't really need to with the 6S.

There's little that will win over non-Apple fans, but for anyone else the 6S shows an attention to detail that could be taken for granted, with clever new features that set a high bar for its competitors to match.

It may be more of the same, but who can argue against that approach when the results are this good?

Read the full Apple iPhone 6S review

More reviews

SoundMagic E10S

Apogee Groove

Marantz M-CR611

Samsung UE65JS9500

Panasonic DMP-BDT370

Geneva AeroSphere Large