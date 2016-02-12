This week we learned that both LG and Samsung may be ditching 3D TV, Sky's TV service Sky Q finally launched and Roksan unveiled its K3 DAC two years after its first announcement.

Elsewhere we had reviews for Sony's Xperia Z5 Premium smartphone, HRT's dSp DAC and Bowers & Wilkins Society of Sound hi-res site.

It's also new What Hi-Fi? week, delivering the latest news and reviews from the world of hi-fi and tech. In the March issue we have a head-to-head of Amazon and Apple's streaming devices, look back at Las Vegas CES 2016 and reveal our 20 greatest stereo speakers.

Find out more over here, or you can buy the latest issue at your local newsagent or via download.

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Deals of the Week

MORE: Sony 2016 TVs - everything you need to know

MORE: ISE 2016: news, highlights, best new products

MORE: Listen to the What Hi-Fi? playlist

MORE: Best TV deals – smart, HD, 4K TV

MORE: March 2016 issue on sale now!

News

LG and Samsung to phase out 3D TV

Recent reports from South Korea indicate that both LG and Samsung will be scaling back 3D TV technology.

ET News reports that LG is planning on cutting the number of TVs with 3D support by half, while Samsung hasn't placed any orders for 3D glasses this year, continuing a recent trend of not packaging 3D glasses with its TVs.

With the BBC and Sky scrapping 3D channels and throwing themselves into Ultra HD, is 3D in the home set to disappear?

MORE: LG and Samsung to phase out 3D TV

MORE: Samsung’s Ultra HD Blu-ray player goes on sale early in USA

Sky Q service goes on sale

From today (Friday 12th February), new and existing Sky customers can now purchase Sky Q online, over the phone or in a bricks and mortar store, with installations to begin at the end of the month.

Sky broadband customers will be first, with availability for those who receive their broadband from other providers coming soon.

Sky Q is the UK broadcaster's attempt to merge live TV with catch-up and on demand content, with the ability to access content on a range of devices whenever you want.

MORE: Sky Q service goes on sale

READ MORE: Sky Q: What is it? When can you get it?

Roksan K3 DAC is latest addition to the K3 series

First announced at the Munich High End Show in 2014, Roksan has taken the wraps off of its K3 DAC.

The delay was caused by Roksan committing to further development to ensure the K3 DAC would meet "the highest specification possible".

It's the first of Roksan's products to use its new wireless technology K-LINK, which it claims can play back "uninterrupted CD-quality wireless streaming". It's available now for £1250.

MORE: Roksan K3 DAC is latest addition to the K3 series

More news

Electrocompaniet launches new wireless speakers at ISE 2016

Elipson shows thorough new turntable range at ISE 2016

Amphion adds colour to its Helium range

Genelec introduces Smart Active Monitor desktop speakers

Monitor Audio unveils slimline ASB-10 soundbar and WS-1 sub

Innuos showcases second-gen Zen music servers at ISE 2016

Gamut's Lobster Chair is yours for £3k

Imagination Tech confirms Pure radio business up for sale

Spotify now on Amazon Echo wireless speaker

Trax & Wax is a dance music vinyl subscription service

Apple Music now live on Sonos

Reviews

"After trying out the dSp, there’s no going back to basic smartphone sound."

HRT dSp

At first glance HRT's dSp looks nothing more than a standard USB. Plug it in and you'll find that could not be further from the truth.

The dSp is a portable DAC, with its size making it perfect for carrying around with your smartphone. It offers a significant improvement in detail, clarity and dynamics.

It's a snip at £80 and if you value great sound then you should, at the very least, give this DAC an audition.

Read the full HRT dSp review

"It’s certainly hard to argue with the value of the Society of Sound, but its niche catalogue means it will have limited appeal"

B&W Society of Sound

B&W is more known for its audio products, but the company also has its own hi-res music service - and it's one that offers good value for money.

For £34 a year, you get access to all the albums in the Society of Sound's catalogue. There is a caveat. The catalogue only consists of around 30 albums, with two added and replaced by new ones every month.

Website navigation could be clearer, but the sound is a solid and precise one, with albums backed up with plenty of editorial content. It's niche but could well be worth the asking price.

Read the full B&W Society of Sound review

"The world’s first 4K smartphone doesn’t quite deliver in the way we’d hoped, that doesn’t mean it’s not a great phone."

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium

We recently tested the Xperia Z5 and now comes its bigger brother, the Xperia Z5 Premium.

Its major selling point is its 4K screen, a first for a smartphone. The problem is the phone rarely makes use of it with bespoke apps, and with limited 4K content, you won't currently get much out of it.

Elsewhere the Z5 Premium offers the kind of performance we've come to expect; punchy sound and some nice features. It's a very good phone that falls just short of being a great one.

Read the full Sony Xperia Z5 Premium review

More reviews

Otone BluWall Direct

Beats Solo 2 Wireless

Amazon Prime Music

Samsung R7

Finlux 43UT3E310B-T

PSB M4U 4