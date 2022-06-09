Belkin launches £30 wireless earbuds for kids

Belkin has launched a pair of low-cost true wireless earbuds for children aged 7+. The SoundForm Nano (see what they did there?) boast a slew of kid-friendly features, including a volume limiter.

The baby 'buds come with Apple AirPods-style stems, touch-sensitive controls, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 water resistance and five sizes of ear tips designed to comfortably fit smaller ears.

Output can be limited to 85 decibels. If the World Health Organisation has its sums correct, the limiter should stop your little one destroying their inner ears while bingeing on Horrible Histories.

(Image credit: Belkin)

Belkin's "all-day playtime" claim translates to up to 5 hours from the buds themselves plus an additional 19 hours of battery life from the charging case. A 10-minute quick charge provides one hour of playback. Not bad for cheap buds.

The Belkin SoundForm Nano for Kids are due on sale later this month in three colours (blue, pink, white) priced at £30 / $50 (around AU$70). Better start saving up your pocket money.

Prefer Sticky Fingers to plain old sticky fingers? Belkin has launched a couple of products for adults too...

The Soundform Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds (below) are the firm's latest top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. Announced earlier this year at CES, they're stuffed with premium features including adjustable active noise-cancelling, 12mm dual-layer dynamic drivers and Bluetooth aptX.

(Image credit: Belkin)

There's also the mid-range Soundform Play True Wireless Earbuds – the follow up to the original Soundform buds. New features include EQ presets, improved battery life, and four new colour options.

Both products are due on sale this month, with the Soundform Immerse priced at £130 /$180 (around AU$250) and the Soundform Play True going for a more reasonable £50 / $60 (around AU$85).

