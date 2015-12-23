The biggest digital refuseniks of the streaming age have finally succumbed to Spotify et al., with the news that The Beatles back catalogue will be available on streaming services from Christmas Eve.

After a few days of rumours, an announcement on The Beatles' website confirms that the band's music will land on nine streaming services at 00.01 on Christmas Eve around the world.

Amazon Prime, Apple Music, Deezer, Google Play, Groove, Rhapsody, Slacker, Spotify and Tidal will have access to arguably the most famous music discography of all time.

Tidal claims to be the only place you'll be able to stream The Beatles in lossless, CD-quality audio (Deezer Elite in the US would be the only potential challenger to that claim, based on the list of services).

It wasn't until 2010 that the band's music arrived for download on iTunes, going on to sell 2 million singles in one week. Expect the streaming numbers to be far, far higher...

A "Happy Crimble" it is, then.

