ATC today announced its new CDA2 Mk2 CD/DAC preamp - an updated version of the 2013's original CDA2.

What makes this new one better than the last? ATC says it has re-engineered the circuits to optimise ATC's new 32bit DAC. It should also be more efficient than the original, as the power supply has been improved too.

ATC has also made changes to the input and output stages, all for the purpose of reducing noise and distortion across the frequency range. The CD transport is new too, with improved error-correction and lower mechanical noise.

Alongside its CD input, the Mk2 has rear panel coaxial and optical inputs (capable of 192kHz audio) as well as a high resolution USB that can handle PCM data up to 384kHz and DSD64, DSD128 and DSD256 natively.

You also get twin RCA inputs and a 3.5mm input - the latter has been equipped with high input sensitivity so it'll work better with smartphones, tablets and other portable players. For personal listening, there's a rear mounted 6.3mm jack to plug in your headphones.

The CDA2 Mk 2 will be demonstrated for the first time at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show. It's priced from £3000.

