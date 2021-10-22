Astell & Kern unveils successor to Award-winning A&norma SR25 hi-res music player

Regular readers will need no reminding of Astell & Kern's A&norma SR25, a quite wonderful and What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award-winning hi-res audio player, built on the success of the similarly-splendid 2018-issue A&norma SR15. But has A&K is not one for resting on its laurels and, would you Adam-and-Eve it, the firm has just released a second-gen. iteration, the A&norma SR25 MKII.

The firm says that every aspect we admired in the original SR25 is retained, but the new model promises to improve on the audio performance even further and adds new features such as a balanced 4.4mm headphone jack plus tweaks to its already eye-catching, brutalist, compact design.

The A&norma SR25 MKII represents the new entry point to Astell & Kern's portable high-resolution music player offering – if, in your world, upwards of £600 still counts as 'entry-level'.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

So what's changed? The promised improvement in sound performance comes from Astell & Kern’s latest advanced audio design technology. Boasting more detail than its predecessor, the natural high-resolution sonics promise clearly defined upper and lower ranges and a deeper, more rounded sound.

As well as the 4.4mm headphone jack, the MKII unit also boasts a new Replay Gain function, to uniformly adjust volume playback from sound sources up to 24-bit/192 kHz. You're also getting AK File Drop (first introduced in the pricier A&futura SE180 player) for easier wireless file transfers, BT Sink function for simpler connection of the SR25 MKII to an external Bluetooth device, plus extra internal silver-plated shielding to protect from electromagnetic interference (first seen in the new high-end SP2000T, a model that will set you back a cool £1999 / $2399 / AU$3599 / €2299).

Aesthetically, there's a new, more defined volume wheel design and a slightly moodier Mercury Dark Silver finish, too.

As with the first-generation model, the SR25 MII handles a huge array of high-resolution music formats and sample rates, including support for native playback of DSD256 and 32-bit/384KHz PCM high-resolution audio. Should you want to listen to your favourite hi-res music over a wireless connection, the SR25 MKII features the latest high-definition Bluetooth wireless codecs, LDAC and aptX HD, too.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

A protective case in a choice of three eye-catching finishes is also available to compliment the SR25 MKII and safeguard the player from the hazards of a life back in the fast lane – nobody needs scratches on that offset 3.6in HD (720 x 1280px) touch-screen. Made from a soft and durable polyurethane fabric from Italy called Laskina, the material promises protection against external shocks and scratches as well as excellent grip. The fabric also mimics the texture of classic leather, for a luxurious and vibrant look, including natural leather-style creases and shine. Finishes include Denim Blue, Orange and Black.

The Astell&Kern A&norma SR25 MKII is priced £699 / $749 / €799 and will be available early November from Astell & Kern and local independent dealers.

The Astell&Kern A&norma SR25 MKII case is priced £59 / $60 / €69 and will be available from early November.

