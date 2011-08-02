Armour Home, the consumer electronics distributor, has bought the website of specialist AV furniture retailer Stand & Deliver, reports ERT Online.

In a statement issued today, Armour says: “Armour Home, a division of Armour Group PLC, is pleased to announce it has acquired certain assets of Stand & Deliver Group Ltd, following that company’s recent cessation of business.”

Armour Group CEO, George Dexter, adds: “Despite eventually succumbing to the severe economic conditions, Stand & Deliver has, over the past five years, established a strong franchise in the online marketplace.

"This acquisition will enable Armour Home to utilise this site to better promote and support our business, brand objectives and authorised dealers.”

Armour Home acquired leading AV furniture brand Alphason in 2006.

