Arcaydis Audio has relaunched two award-winning speakers more than two years since they stopped being sold.

The EB1 and EB2 loudspeakers became unavailable when the original manufacturer, EB Acoustics, stopped trading. Now a new company, called Arcaydis Audio Limited, has acquired the rights and commissioned production of both speakers.

The designs include technical assistance from the original designers, as well as components from the original suppliers (right down to the screws) to ensure they're as accurate as possible. They feature the unique Arcolam multi-layered laminate construction that made both speakers so highly-regarded.

They come in the oak and black oak veneers that were originally available, plus a new white finish.

Robin Szemeti, Arcaydis Audio's marketing manager, said the company had previously not been able to fulfil customer orders because of stock shortages, but this would change.

"When we relaunched Arcaydis, our core principles were that we would only ever sell what we had in stock, and that we would stock what we sold," he said in a statement. "As we relaunch products from the range, each one is being stocked in depth to ensure that our customers and dealers get what they order when they order it.

"We know that the products are top-tier; all that was needed was top-tier fulfilment to bring this iconic brand back to life."

The EB1S cost £600 a pair, while the EB2S will set you back £800 a pair (both introductory prices only). Arcaydis Audio will introduce more products from the range in the coming months, as well as new home cinema devices.

