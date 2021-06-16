Apple TV+ year-long free trial offer will end in July

Apple's big giveaway is coming to end in early July as it calls time on the one-year free trial of the Apple TV+ streaming service. There are still a few days to grab it if you're quick, though.

The year's gratis subscription to a host of Apple Original shows is still available to anyone who buys a qualifying Apple device and activates the trial before 30th June. After that date, the Apple TV+ free offer will be reduced to a far-from-ungenerous three months.

Apple TV+ was launched in November 2019 with just 17 titles: 14 TV shows and three films at the time of our original Apple TV+ review in April 2020. Now more than a year further down the line, the service boasts 30-40 million subscribers and will have closer to 80 TV shows and films by the end of 2021, according to 9to5Mac, who spotted the reduction of the free offer on the Apple TV+ website.

In fairness to Apple that's a much more significant library compared to when the year-long trial first began. With Apple TV+ now much more attractive, it's not quite so difficult to hook people in, although it's unclear how many of those currently non-paying subscribers will convert to a £4.99 ($4.99, AU$7.99) per month subscription.

While Apple TV+ promises new originals every and has continuing success stories on its books, such as the Emmy-winning The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest, it will need to push on if it's to compete for direct debits along with the rest of the streaming establishment in what's fast becoming a crowded market.

