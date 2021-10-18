Apple Music Voice Plan offers half-price subscription if you only use Siri

Apple has launched a new subscription tier for Apple Music that only works via voice control.

The aptly-named 'Apple Music Voice Plan' will cost £4.99 ($4.99, AU$5.99). That's half the price of the Individual Plan (£9.99, AU$11.99), and ten pounds less than the Family Plan (£14.99, AU$17.99).

The new tier lets subscribers ask for specific songs or artists with their voice – you can't use the Apple Music app to play songs. Apple has also added "hundreds" of new mood and activity playlists, meaning subscribers can now ask Siri to "play the dinner party playlist," "play something chill" or "play more like this".

The cut-price Voice Plan will be available on all Siri-capable devices, including the iPhone 13, the new AirPods 3 and the HomePod Mini, to name but a few. And guess how you subscribe to it? That's right, through Siri by saying “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial” (or by signing up through the Apple Music app).

(Image credit: Apple)

The Voice Plan does have its limitations. It doesn't includes access to Apple Music’s premium offerings, including Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Lyrics and music videos. You'll need to switch to the Individual or Family plans if you fancy any of those features.

The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available "later this fall" (before Christmas, then) in 17 countries and regions, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

During today's Unleashed event, Apple also made the AirPods 3 official and launched the HomePod Mini in a range of new colours.

