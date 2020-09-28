Amazon Prime Day 2020 now has an official date in Australia

Rumours have been pouring in over the course of the year around Amazon's Prime Day 2020 shopping event, the date it may land on, and whether or not it would even go ahead due to the global pandemic.

Recently, a leak pointed to an October 13 start date to the online shopping spree, and now that's been substantiated, with Amazon finally announcing that Prime Day 2020 will officially span October 13 - 14 in Australia.

As with last year, Australians will have access to a full 66 hours of deals, as the savings begin at 12am AEDT on Tuesday October 13 and won't end until 6pm AEDT on Thursday, October 15, with Aussies being given access to a selection of US-based deals that will technically push the shopping event well into a third day.

As with other regions, we'll still be seeing 48 hours of local deals (those end at 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 14) and any savings and discounts you score in the following 18 hours will be from products that ship from the US.

As has always been the case, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the event, with offers only available to members. Thankfully, you can sign up now and get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch Prime). Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership

