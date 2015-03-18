The Exos-9 features NFC pairing and there's also USB charging for your smartphone or tablet. Aiwa claims a range of up to 50ft for Bluetooth streaming or you can hook up a device via the 3.5mm auxiliary input.

Behind the grille there are five active drivers: two tweeters, two mid-bass and a subwoofer. The speaker runs off a rechargeable battery pack, which Aiwa claims is good for over ten hours playback.

On top of the speaker are touch-sensitive controls, but the Exos-9 also comes with a credit-card-sized remote, which slots into the back of the unit.

There's also an on-board 5-band graphic equalizer, and four presets for you to tinker with.

If you live in the US, you can pre-order the $299 Exos-9 here.

Aiwa was founded in Japan in 1951 and was a leading manufacturer of audio products throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s. The company was saved from bankruptcy by Sony in 2002 before eventually being discontinued in 2006.

