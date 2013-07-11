Sonos owners can now stream music from 800,000 playlists on internet radio and social network service 8tracks.

The service is available via the Sonos controller apps for iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

Radio-style playlists, curated by music fans, cover every type of music from hip hop, indiie rock, R&B to reggae, dance, classical and country. There's something to suit "any mood or occasion", says Sonos.

To celebrate the launch, 8tracks and Sonos are hosting a House Party Mix Challenge, a competition to create the ultimate house party mix. Users can create their best mix for a house party, tailored to their party area of choice – living, bedroom or back yard.

Listeners then vote for the best mix, with winners from each category receiving a pair of Sonos Play:3 wireless music speakers.

By Andy Clough

